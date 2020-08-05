MMC East Africa and Yemen 4Mi Snapshot – July 2020: The impact of COVID-19 on Ethiopian refugees and migrants in Somaliland

This snapshot focuses on awareness of COVID-19 among Ethiopian refugees and migrants interviewed in Somaliland and their access to information, healthcare and services. It aims to contribute towards the evidence base informing responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants on the move during the coronavirus pandemic. It is based on 119 interviews conducted in Berbera, Boroma, Hargeisa and Waajale between May 3 and July 7, 2020.