Ministry of Youth and Sports and Interpeace sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance the agenda for Somali youth in peacebuilding processes

Mogadishu Somalia, 28 September 2022. The Ministry of Youth and Sports, Federal Government of Somalia and Interpeace, an international organization for peacebuilding based in Geneva, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to partner in empowering Somali youth to be agents of transformative change and actively participate in the state-building process. The signing ceremony took place on Wednesday, 28 September, at the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Mogadishu. The MoU was signed by the Minister of Youth and Sports, H.E Mohamed Bare Mohamud, and Interpeace’s Somalia Country Representative, Ahmed Abdurrahman Abdullahi.

The collaboration will foster youth, peace and security resolutions through a mutual commitment to promote nationally-led peace processes to achieve sustainable peace, prevent violent conflict and enhance resilient capacities for peace in accordance to the partnership on UN Security Council Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace and Security.

Speaking during the signing Ahmed Abdullahi, Somalia Country Representative, Interpeace said, “Interpeace is delighted to partner with the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Somalia. This partnership will foster youth-centered peacebuilding and harness the innovation and creativity of young women and men in the state-building process of Somalia.”

The partnership is anchored on fostering an institutional relationship of cooperation focused on sharing knowledge, expertise and experiences additionally collaborating in advancing youth representation and participation in the peacebuilding process across Somalia.

“This MoU solidifies our commitment to advancing youth leadership and participation in Somalia’s peacebuilding process and to strengthen resilient capacities for peace.” Said H.E Mohamed Bare Mohamud, the Minister of Youth and Sports. “We are pleased that Interpeace is a strategic partner in the youth, peace and security agenda in Somalia.”

A critical component of empowering young people is ensuring their right to participate in decision-making and economic development. The MoU will strengthen efforts to advance Somalia’s youth, peace, and security agenda through joint policy development and programme implementation.

Interpeace

Interpeace is an international organization for peacebuilding. With over 25 years of experience, it has implemented a broad range of peacebuilding programmes in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Interpeace tailors its approach to each society and ensures that its work is locally designed and driven. Interpeace also assists the international community – especially the United Nations – to play a more effective role in peacebuilding, based on Interpeace’s expertise in field-based work at the grassroots level. Interpeace is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and has offices around the world. For more information, please visit our website: www.interpeace.org

Press Contact

