Minimum Standards: Learning, Teaching & Recreational Materials

Introduction

The primary objective of the teaching and learning kit1 is to offer a basis for creating the minimum condition required for providing a favourable leaning environment for school children and teachers as the first step towards the restoration of normal schooling following an emergency or during a protracted crisis. The common feature of all schools/learning centres to be targeted is that they are constrained by a severe lack of resources from infrastructural development, qualified human resources and other resources.

This contains the basic materials needed for learning and will guide agencies implementing Education in Emergencies programs in Somalia Federal Government and State Members, Somaliland and Puntland.

For planning purposes a kit should focus on 40 children per class. The class ration is 1:40 based on the INEE standards however context ratio is always extended to a maximum of 1:50 per shift in emergency situations with of learning centres having two shifts.

They must be complemented by teacher training, remuneration and other didactic material based upon a curriculum relevant to the child's future education The teaching and learning kit contains three categories:

• Learning materials

• Teaching materials

• Recreation materials

It is advisable that variations may be made to the list to cater for learners with disabilities guided by the INEE guidelines on inclusive education.