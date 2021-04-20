Migration Response Centres (MRCs) East and Horn of Africa (1 January - 31 March 2021)

REGIONAL OVERVIEW: MARCH 2021

A total of 892 migrants were registered at MRCs across the region in March, a drastic 92% increase compared to February. This brings the total registrations in 2021 to 1,967 migrants. All except one MRC recorded registrations during this month. Most migrants were registered in Bossaso (321), followed by Obock (171), Metema (72), Semera (71), Hargeisa (56) and Togochale (14). In addition, the MRC in Moyale, which commenced operations in March 2021, registered a total of 187 migrants. This new MRC aims to assist migrants travelling along the Southern Route, which runs from the Horn of Africa towards Southern Africa.

More male adults (58%) were registered in March than female adults (16%), while 26% of registrations were children. Child registrations increased by 71% between February (136) and March (233). Most registered children (76%) were between 15 and 17 years old. Around 45% of all child migrants visited the MRC in Bossaso, followed by Obock (27%) and Hargeisa (13%). Almost all the children registered at the MRC in Hargeisa (97%) and most children registered at the MRC in Moyale (83%) were accompanied.

Almost all the registered migrants were Ethiopian nationals (99.9%), and the majority reported departing from the Oromia (50%) and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' (26%) regions of Ethiopia. Some migrants were also returning from Yemen, in particular from Aden (4%) and Marib (2%). About 52% of migrants reported that they intended to continue their journey to Saudi Arabia, most of whom were registered in Semera (100%) and Bossaso (85%). Meanwhile, most migrants registered in Metema (83%) were heading to another Gulf state.