Migration Response Centres (MRCs) East and Horn of Africa (1 January - 30 April 2021)

REGIONAL OVERVIEW: APRIL 2021

A total of 782 migrants were registered at MRCs across the region in April, a 12% decrease compared to March. This brings the total registrations in 2021 to 2,749 migrants. All except one MRC recorded registrations during this month. Most migrants were registered in Bossaso (251), followed by Moyale (230), Metema (80), Obock (70), Togochale (61), Hargeisa (57), and Semera (33). The MRC in Moyale, which was set up in March 2021, aims to assist migrants travelling along the Southern Route, which runs from the Horn of Africa towards Southern Africa.

More male adults (65%) were registered in April than female adults (16%), while 19% of registrations were children. Child registrations decreased by 38% between March (233) and April (145). Most registered children (60%) were between 15 and 17 years old. Around 41% of all child migrants visited the MRC in Bossaso, followed by Hargeisa (26%) and Obock (16%). While all the children registered at the MRC in Hargeisa were accompanied, all the children registered in Bossaso,

Metema, Moyale and Semera as well as most children registered at the MRCs in Togochale (89%) and Obock (73%) were unaccompanied.

All registered migrants were Ethiopian nationals, and the majority reported departing from the Oromia (41%) and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' (39%) regions of Ethiopia. Some migrants were also returning from Yemen, in particular from Aden (6%) and Marib (2%). About 38% of migrants reported that they intended to continue their journey to Saudi Arabia, most of whom were registered in Bossaso (100%) and Semera (70%). Meanwhile, a quarter of all registered migrants were heading to South Africa.