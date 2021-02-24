Migration Response Centres (MRCs) East and Horn of Africa (1 - 31 January 2021)

REGIONAL OVERVIEW: JANUARY 2021

A total of 610 migrants were registered at MRCs across the region in January 2021, an almost 30% decrease compared to December 2020 and a 47% decrease compared to January of 2020. Only four out of seven MRCs recorded registrations during this month. Most migrants were registered in Hargeisa (225), followed by Bossaso (181), Obock (173) and Togochale (31). No migrants were registered at the MRCs in Dire Dawa, Metema and Semera.

More male adults (34%) were registered in January than female adults (17%), while almost half of registrations were children (49%). Despite the number of total registrations having decreased compared to December 2020, child registrations more than doubled between December (128) and January (300). Most registered children (36%) were between 15 and 17 years old. Around 45% of all child migrants visited the MRC in Hargeisa, followed by Obock (33%), Bossaso (19%) and Togochale (3%). While almost all the children registered at the MRC in Hargeisa (99.3%) were accompanied, most children tracked in Bossaso (95%), Obock (80%) and Togochale (75%) were unaccompanied.

Almost all the registered migrants were Ethiopian nationals (99.7%), and the majority reported departing from the Oromia (45%) and Harari (18%) regions of Ethiopia. The remaining migrants were mainly returning from Yemen, in particular from Aden (19%) and Marib (5%). About 26% of migrants reported that they intended to continue their journey to Saudi Arabia, most of whom were registered in Bossaso (67%). Migrants registered in Obock (86%) were mostly intending on returning home.

Overall, most migrants reported migrating for economic reasons (67%).