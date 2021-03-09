Migration Response Centres (MRCs) East and Horn of Africa (1 - 28 February 2021)

REGIONAL OVERVIEW: FEBRUARY 2021

A total of 465 migrants were registered at MRCs across the region in February, an almost 24% decrease compared to January. This brings the total registrations in 2021 to 1,075 migrants. Only four out of seven MRCs recorded registrations during this month. Most migrants were registered in Obock (131), followed by Togochale (126), Bossaso (111) and Hargeisa (97). No migrants were registered at the MRCs in Dire Dawa, Metema and Semera. About 84% of registrees reported never having attempted a migration journey before.

More male adults (56%) were registered in February than female adults (14%), while just under 30% of registrations were children. Child registrations were reduced by over 50% between January (300) and February (136). Most registered children (42%) were between 6 and 14 years old. Around 41% of all child migrants visited the MRC in Hargeisa, followed by Obock (36%), Bossaso (18%) and Togochale (4%). While all the children registered at the MRC in Hargeisa were accompanied, all the children tracked in Bossaso and most children tracked in Obock (91%) and Togochale (67%) were unaccompanied.

Almost all the registered migrants were Ethiopian nationals (99.8%), and the majority reported departing from the Oromia (54%) and Amhara (14%) regions of Ethiopia. The remaining migrants were mainly returning from Yemen, in particular from Aden (12%) and Marib (2%). About 34% of migrants reported that they intended to continue their journey to Saudi Arabia, most of whom were registered in Bossaso (74%) and Obock (51%). The rest of the migrants registered in Obock (49%) were intending on returning home. Overall, most migrants reported migrating for economic reasons (82%)