Migration Response Centres (MRCs) East and Horn of Africa (01 January - 31 October 2020)

REGIONAL OVERVIEW: OCTOBER 2020

A total of 1,078 migrants were registered at MRCs across the region in October, an almost five-fold increase compared to September. This brings the total registrations in 2020 to 6,172 migrants. Only three out of seven MRCs recorded registrations in October. The largest number of migrants were registered in Obock (919), followed by Bossaso (117) and Hargeisa (42). No migrants were registered in Ethiopia at the MRCs in Dire Dawa,

Metema, Semera and Togochale.

The sharp increase in registrations during the month of October is due to the large number of arrivals recorded at the MRC in Obock. Following an agreement between IOM and the Government of Djibouti, the Massagara reception site near Obock, where IOM has been providing migrants with food and non-food item (NFI) kits over the past months, has been closed and all migrants who have returned mostly from Yemen are now being registered at the MRC in Obock. On 20 October, Djibouti reclosed its land borders for 15 days (with the exception of goods and merchandise) as part of the country's COVID-19 measures.

Meanwhile, the MRC in Bossaso resumed its Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) services at reduced levels in October, following the reopening of Ethiopia's borders at the end of September.

Unlike September, more male adults (79%) were registered in October than female adults (7%), while 14% of registrations were children. Male adult registrations in October were almost twelve times higher than in September, due to the large volume of new arrivals from the Massagara site at the MRC in Obock who were mostly Ethiopian men returning from Yemen, aged between 18 and 29 years. Additionally, child registrations almost doubled over the past month, passing from 80 in September to 148 in October. Most migrant children were registered in Obock (74%), followed by Hargeisa (17%) and Bossaso (9%). While almost all children registered at the MRCs in Hargeisa (96%) were accompanied, all children tracked in Bossaso and Obock were unaccompanied.

Almost all registered migrants were Ethiopian nationals (99.9%), and the majority reported departing from Yemen, in particular from Aden (73%) and Sana'a (12%). The remaining migrants mainly departed from the Oromia (7%) and Amhara (2%) regions of Ethiopia, and were most commonly registered at the MRCs in Bossaso and Hargeisa. All registrees in Obock were planning to go back to their country of origin (85% of all October registrations), whereas all registrees in Bossaso reported their intention to continue their journey to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (11% of all October registrations). Overall, most migrants reported migrating for economic reasons (94%).