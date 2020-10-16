Migration Response Centres (MRCs) East and Horn of Africa (01 January - 30 September 2020)

REGIONAL OVERVIEW: SEPTEMBER 2020

A total of 228 migrants were registered at MRCs across the region in September, a 30% increase compared to August. This brings the total registrations in 2020 to 5,094 migrants. Only four out of seven MRCs recorded registrations in September. The largest number of migrants were registered in Bossaso (101), followed by Obock (60), Hargeisa (54) and Metema (13). Apart from the MRC in Metema, no other migrants were registered in Ethiopia at the MRCs in Dire Dawa, Semera and Togochale.

In September, Ethiopia was still experiencing a rise in COVID-19 community transmission, while Djibouti and Somalia both experienced a steady increase in newly detected cases. The state of emergency was lifted in Ethiopia and the country reopened its borders on 23 September. Since 17 July, Djibouti's air, land and sea borders have reopened with strict health guidelines put in place. Similary, Somalia reopened its airspace for international flights on 3 August, while domestic flights have been operational since July. Despite the reopening of Ethiopia's borders for tourism, Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) services were still suspended due to COVID-19 measures imposed in March, and no migrant was returned to Ethiopia in September.

Migrant registrations resumed at the MRC in Metema after three months of disruption, and assistance was provided to the most vulnerable and stranded migrants. Meanwhile, other MRCs in Ethiopia continue to support the Ethiopian Government's quarantine facilities. Like in August, the MRC in Obock conducted COVID-19 awareness activities in the MRC area as well as protection activities on the migration route between Obock City and Khor Angar, which is used by migrants returning from Yemen to Ethiopia. In Somalia, migrant registrations at the MRCs in Bossaso and Hargeisa remained fairly stable between August and September.

More female adults (44%) were registered in September than male adults (21%), while 35% of registrations were children. Child registrations almost doubled between August and September, and most migrant children were registered in Hargeisa (41%) and Obock (36%). While all children registered at the MRCs in Hargeisa and Metema were accompanied, all children tracked in Bossaso and most children tracked in Obock (96%) were unaccompanied.

The largest proportion of registered migrants were Ethiopian (95%) and Somali (4%) nationals. About 24% reported departing from Aden in Yemen; these migrants were all registered at the MRC in Obock. As returns to Ethiopia from Yemen have not yet resumed, many migrants have attempted to travel from Yemen to Djibouti by boat, and then cross the Djiboutian desert on foot over the past few months. The majority of registrees in Obock (92%) were planning to go back to their country of origin (24% overall). Nonetheless, many others reported their intention to continue their journey to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (46% overall). This was the case amongst all migrants registered in Bossaso. Overall, most migrants reported migrating for economic reasons (72%) or cited educational reasons (15%) as their main reason for migration.