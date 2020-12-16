Migration Response Centres (MRCs) East and Horn of Africa (01 January - 30 November 2020)

A total of 1,072 migrants were registered at MRCs across the region in November, which is similar to the 1,078 migrants registered in October. This brings the total registrations in 2020 to 7,244 migrants. Only three out of seven MRCs recorded registrations in November. Most migrants were registered in Obock (857), followed by Bossaso (135) and Hargeisa (80). No migrants were registered in Ethiopia at the MRCs in Dire Dawa,

Metema, Semera and Togochale.

As was the case in October, the large number of arrivals recorded at the MRC in Obock was precipitated by the closure of the Massagara reception site near Obock, following an agreement between IOM and the Government of Djibouti which stipulates that all migrants who have returned to Obock, the vast majority of whom returned from Yemen, are now being registered at the MRC in Obock. In addition, as part of the country's COVID-19 measures, Djibouti re-closed its land borders between 20 October and 4 November. Exceptions were in place for the transfer of goods and merchandise, and only nationals of Djibouti were allowed to return to Djibouti through land border crossings. Meanwhile, the MRC in Bossaso has resumed its Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) services at reduced levels since September, however, no movement took place in November due to operational difficulties and slower procedures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar to the previous month, more male adults (84%) were registered in November than female adults (8%), while 8% of registrations were children. This is consistent with the large volume of new registrees at the MRC in Obock who were mostly Ethiopian men returning from Yemen, aged between 18 and 29 years. Meanwhile, child registrations decreased by 42% over the past month, falling from 148 in October to 86 in November. Most migrant children were registered in Hargeisa (52%), followed by Obock (44%) and Bossaso (3%). While all children registered at the MRC in Hargeisa were accompanied, all children tracked in Bossaso and most children tracked in Obock (95%) were unaccompanied.

Almost all registered migrants were Ethiopian nationals (99.7%), and the majority reported departing from Yemen, in particular from Aden (58%) and Marib (17%). The remaining migrants mainly departed from the Oromia (15%) and Tigray (3%) regions of Ethiopia. Almost all registrees in Obock (94%) were planning to go back to their country of origin, whereas all registrees in Bossaso reported their intention to continue their journey to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Overall, most migrants reported migrating for economic reasons (91%).