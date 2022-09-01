Media Advisory UN Humanitarian Chief Martin Griffiths on mission in Somalia as famine looms

WHO: Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator,

Martin Griffiths

WHAT: Mission to Somalia

WHEN: From 1 September 2022

WHERE: Mogadishu and field locations

Nearly half of Somalia’s estimated population – 7.8 million people – are affected by the worst drought in four decades. They are now bracing for a fifth consecutive failed rainy season over the coming months.

An estimated 1 million Somalis have been displaced by the drought, and more than 213,000 people face life-threatening, catastrophic food insecurity.

There is an imminent risk of famine if crop and livestock production fails, food prices continue to rise, and those most in need do not get aid.

Aid groups on the ground are doing all they can to save lives and livelihoods. By the end of July, they had provided assistance to 5.3 million people.

Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths will meet with affected communities, Government officials and partner organizations. He will review the collective efforts to urgently ramp up operations and discuss progress and challenges.

