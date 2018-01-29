29 Jan 2018

Media Advisory: UN Humanitarian and Development Chiefs’ Mission to Somalia

Report
from UN Development Programme, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 29 Jan 2018
preview
Download PDF (300.41 KB)

Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock and United Nations Development Programme Administrator Achim Steiner will travel to Somalia on January 30 to highlight the immense challenge of persistent food insecurity and the new approach to addressing it. This trip forms part of their joint mission to Ethiopia on the same issue.

Somalia averted a famine last year when the Government and partners heeded early warning reports and ramped up the response. But the drought and ongoing conflict, coupled with the resultant displacement of a million people last year, has left 6 million people in need of humanitarian assistance.

The UN principals will highlight the need to continue life-saving humanitarian assistance as an urgent priority, while simultaneously addressing the root causes of Somalia’s recurring humanitarian crises and encouraging investment in the untapped potential of the country.

They will also meet with senior Government officials, humanitarian and development partners.

WHO: Mark Lowcock, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator
Achim Steiner, United Nations Development Programme Administrator

WHAT: Joint Mission to Highlight Food Insecurity and New Approaches to Address It

WHEN: 30 January

WHERE: Somalia

For further details, please contact:

UNDP
Christina LoNigro, UNDP New York, Christina.lonigro@undp.org, +1 212 906 5301
Keelin FitzGerald, UNDP Somalia, keelin.fitzgerald@undp.org, +254 0714 92 37 36

OCHA
Russell Geekie, OCHA New York, geekie@un.org, +1 917 331 0393
Jens Laerke, OCHA Geneva, +41 79 472 9750
Tapiwa Gomo, OCHA Somalia, gomo@un.org, Tel. +252 616 548 007

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit http://unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.