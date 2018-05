By Moulid Hujale

In a land where sexual predators are emboldened by a weak legal system and the stigma that reporting assaults brings, justice is elusive for young victims

When Anab’s madrasa teacher in Mogadishu told her to stay behind after classes, everyone but her two younger brothers left. He ordered the boys to face the wall, then assaulted their six-year-old sister.

Read more on the Guardian.