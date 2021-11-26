To mark 16 Days of Activism, AMISOM calls for concerted efforts to prevent and eliminate violence against women

Mogadishu, 26 November 2021 – As the world, today (25 November 2021), marks the commencement of the annual global 16 Days of Activism campaign against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) calls for concerted efforts to prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls in Somalia.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence is an annual campaign that kicks off on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until 10 December, Human Rights Day.

“We all have a role to play to achieve a future free of gender-based violence. AMISOM reiterates its commitment to protect women and girls in its areas of operations in Somalia and reminds the world of the absolute need to prioritize the fight against gender-based violence,” said the Head of AMISOM, Ambassador Francisco Madeira.

The Federal Government of Somalia has made progress in safeguarding the rights of women and girls. However, incidents of gender-based violence remain a threat to the health and safety of women and girls, especially those living in internally displaced camps and areas controlled by Al-Shabaab terrorists and other like-minded armed groups. The situation is further compounded by disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the commemoration of this year’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence, AMISOM, in conjunction with Somali line ministries and other stakeholders, will hold community engagements, in Jubaland and South West States of Somalia. These events seek to raise public awareness of the absolute need to end violence against women and children.

AMISOM is committed to remaining relentlessly engaged in the efforts to end violence against women and girls and advancement of the ideals enshrined in the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa, the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, the AU Convention for the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons in Africa as well as other international conventions on human rights and international humanitarian law.

———————–

For more information contact

Snr. Communications Officer or Force Spokesperson

Ms. Gifty Bingley or Lt. Col. Daniel Mugoro Muiruri,

Email: au-amisomhom@africa-union.org

Cell phone: (Somalia) +252 617 682 175/+252 613 665 356; (Nairobi) +254 722 788 975