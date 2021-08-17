Mapping Somali cities: Training manual

Why this manual?

Maps are not simple representations of the real world on a much smaller scale. They are a tool to organize information. With maps, it become much easier to investigate a place’s infrastructure, economy and settlement information, which are all very important facets of population and development situation.

Maps can also easily and concretely show change through time, and allow to understand one place’s trend and plan for the future. They help you figure out where you are and how to get where you want to go.

While many data are available across different sectors and key actors, there is no official cartography which represents Somalia as it is now. In this sense, Somalia is, by many ways, an unexplored territory. The limitations in access of many parts of its extension made very difficult to provide updated, reliable and verified information from a spatial prospective.

With concrete improvements in the governance of the country, from the Federal level to the Federal Member States established in the last years, to the administrations at district and municipal level, the chance is to coordinate different level of spatial data and produce an updated cartography. This would contribute in an effective way to develop a shared understanding of the complexity of Somalia territory and support the country’s development.

What is the manual about?

The manual is meant to feed into a training course for base mapping in Somalia. It serves as an introduction for local government and other interested stakeholders, guiding through the different scales and themes relevant to the context, the different sources available, and different visualization requirements.

Who is the target for this course?

This course is designed as an introductory training module, which would enable participants to equip themselves with foundation principles, further disseminate the knowledge or train others.

The end-users of the course are intended to be local government staff (ministries, district), as well as other stakeholders (e.g. NGOs and international agencies), particularly those engaged in development activities that deal with infrastructure, agriculture, hydrology, land administration, urban planning, solid waste management, or natural resource management.

The course assumes a basic knowledge of concept of Geographic Information systems (GIS) and the use of QGIS 3 (a free and open-source cross-platform GIS software).

In selecting participants, ensuring geographical and gender distribution, a range of expertise and experience as well as diversity of ethnic and religious backgrounds would augment the mutual learning experience.