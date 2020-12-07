Manual for Urban Profiling: Hirshabelle State, Somalia

Somalia’s cities are growing at a fast rate. By 2026, more somalies will live in urban centres when in villages. People need basic services: they need water, health centres, job, kids need go to the school...Therefore the need to collect and process relevant and reliable data on all aspects on urban life becomes more important for decision makers, governement, private sector, civil society and humanitarian and development partners. UN-Habitat is the United Nations agency for human settlements activities to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable as outlined in the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11. To measure progress towards the achievement of SDG 11, UN-Habitat in collaboration with IOM and UNDP is developing tools for managing the rapid urbanization that fit to the specific context across Somalia. Under the Midnimo (Unity) project for achieving durable solutions in areas impacted by displacement and returns in Jubaland, South West State, Hirshabelle and Galmudug, urban profiles for various urban centres have been developed complementary to local Community Action plans. In addiction, Urban Profiling is the entry point to undertake much needed urban development planning that leaves no one behind in Somalia The porpuse of this manual is to train public servants and community leaders and interested citizens to undertake urban profiling in their respective locations. This manual was supported by the United Nations Peace Building Fund