Mainstreaming Protection in WASH, Somalia Operation

WASH actors are responsible for ensuring that beneficiaries safely access their services, without causing harm, and for promoting meaningful access, accountability and participation of beneficiaries in the provision of WASH assistance. By mainstreaming protection into WASH programming, humanitarian actors can maximise the positive impacts of WASH programs on people’s safety and dignity and support affected populations access and enjoy their rights.

This note provides guidance on how to practically mainstream protection into WASH programmes in Somalia. It is divided into four sections, representing the four key elements of Protection Mainstreaming. The content is not meant to be exhaustive, but presents examples of key actions that should be taken to ensure the incorporation of protection elements in the delivery of WASH assistance in Somalia.