09 Sep 2019

Mainstreaming Protection in Shelter and NFI, Somalia Operation

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 09 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (438.34 KB)

Shelter and NFI actors are responsible for ensuring that beneficiaries safely access their services, without causing harm, and for promoting meaningful access, accountability and participation of beneficiaries in the provision of Shelter/NFI assistance. By mainstreaming protection into shelter and NFI programming, humanitarian actors can maximise the positive impacts of shelter and NFI programs on people’s safety and dignity and support affected populations access and enjoy their rights.

This note provides guidance on how to practically mainstream protection into shelter and NFI programmes in Somalia. It is divided into four sections, representing the four key elements of Protection Mainstreaming. The content is not meant to be exhaustive, but presents examples of key actions that should be taken to ensure the incorporation of protection elements in the delivery of shelter/NFI assistance in Somalia.

