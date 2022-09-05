Looming Hunger Crisis in Somalia: Key Messages September 2022

Current situation

Somalia is facing the worst episodes of food insecurity seen in decades, with an estimated 7.8 million people severely affected by the drought due to unprecedented impacts of multiple failed rainy seasons and soaring food prices that have created a perfect storm of a humanitarian crisis. A historic fifth poor rainy season is forecasted, which will keep needs high into 2023, and worsen food insecurity as well as water scarcity.

According to the Food Security and Nutrition Working Group (FSNWG), 7.1 million people are now acutely food insecure---including over 213,000 people in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5)---and eight areas of the country are at risk of famine between August and February 2023.

Somalia is already impacted by cumulative shocks, including conflict, extreme weather conditions, climate change, desert locusts and the negative socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the country has experienced climate-induced crises for decades, the impact of the current drought has been severe.

The 2022 drought is compounded by skyrocketing commodity prices exacerbated further by the war in Ukraine. Prices of basic commodities have risen by 140 to 160 percent, leaving poor families hungry and destitute.

Climate forecasts indicated below average rainfall in the October/November season. If these short rains fall, it will help replenish water and pasture resources but there will be no immediate improvement in the drought situation.

Although donors have donated to the Somalia Humanitarian Response Plan which is currently 70 per cent funded, humanitarian needs in Somalia have continued to increase over the last months. Without sustained funding to facilitate a rapid response, we are looking at a potential catastrophe.

The humanitarian situation has been aggravated by the Covid -19 pandemic. Families in the diaspora that have been a lifeline for communities in Somalia during times of drought, have also been affected by COVID 19, some falling sick and dying and many losing jobs and therefore unable to support families back home.

With the increasing frequency of climate disasters and without adequate funding and long-term support to respond to the urgent humanitarian needs in the country, the Somali NGO Consortium warns that the current situation is likely to escalate to a catastrophe unless countries, institutional donors, corporates, the Somali diaspora, philanthropic individuals step up efforts and avail more funds immediately and quickly to save lives.

Key Messages: