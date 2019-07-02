Looking Back and Looking Forward: Somalia Drought Response: Cash and Voucher Assistance

1 Introduction

This report summarizes the discussions that took place during a one-day learning event on 11th June 2019. The event brought together 27 people from national and international NGOs, the UN, and donors to discuss progress, reflect on cash and voucher (CVA) assistance in Somalia and identify priorities for collective action in improving the quality of CVA for the benefit of the affected population.

The event was convened and facilitated by CaLP and costs met from the funds managed by the steering Committee of the Somalia CWG Joint Cash Evaluation of the 2017 response. The event involved presentations by Henry Narangui of Save the Children, Amana Ekeno of FAO, Kaitlyn Scott of the Somali Cash Consortium and Karen Peachey of CaLP, together with group and plenary discussions. The discussion was built on a pre event survey and on findings from a review of eight evaluations and studies related to the use of CVA in the 2017 drought response. The review brought together 90 recommendations and key reflections which were then further distilled into six key points that need to be addressed going forward. The report was done by CaLP and reviewed by Mary Karanja-Somalia CWG Coordinator and Hatibu Ibrahim, Independent Consultant and CaLP certified trainer.

1.1 Highlights and Actions

• Overall, the evaluations of the 2017 CVA response were positive. However, a number of issues of concern were flagged by all evaluations – some of which were the same as in 2011.

• CVA remains the primary response tool in 2019.

• A lot of effort was devoted to the revision of the Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) and discussions of transfer rates in 2017. However, despite this work to harmonize the transfer rates. The following collective actions were proposed:

There is need to clarify what the MEB is trying to achieve on both basic needs and resilience.

Review the need to change the MEB quarterly as markets in Somalia have been stable.

Meta-analysis of data, beneficiary preferences and the need for wide reach need to be considered.

Donors are asked to coordinate on a common approach on transfer rates.

To implement these actions, consensus and support by all is needed for the MEB revision exercises led by the Cash Working Group.

• Field level coordination on CVA need to be strengthened.

• The CWG should expand its focus beyond Food Security and increase participation by other clusters.

Who represents the CWG in the ICCG should also be clarified.

• There needs to be a reporting requirement agreed by the CWG and clusters on projections figures on CVA specifically for proper coordination among actors.

• MPC outcome indicators developed by a sub-group of the Grand Bargain Cash Work Stream led by USAID if used by all might be a step in measuring Impact.