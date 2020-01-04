04 Jan 2020

Lights on IDP camp management

Report
from ACTED
Published on 03 Jan 2020 View Original

Following the heavy rains in October and November, Somalia currently counts 2.6 million people forced into displacement, adding to the ongoing humanitarian crisis faced in Somaliland. Hundreds of families had to abandon their homes, enduring difficulties to address basic needs. Thus, ACTED and UNHCR partnered to answer the crisis by helping camp residents with management and coordination, in order to help those displaced population in their daily life.

Working with the communities, the two organisations strive to improve the resident’s livelihood in camp, providing them with solar lamps to enlighten the alleys and organized camp maintenance trainings for the communities. These activities brought more security and create strong leadership among communities living in camps.

Enduring multifaceted crisis

Over recent years, Somaliland suffered ecological and humanitarian challenges. The country regularly supports heavy rains and flooding, coming from the Ethiopian highland. In addition, tensions still take place between Somaliland and Puntland over the contested Sool and Sanaag regions. These led to the displacement of more than 1 000 households in camps hosting internal displaced people. With the assistance of UNCHR funded activity, ACTED created a thought process of camp management to ensure maximised safety and organisation for them within the camp.

Supporting site improvements through capacity building

At night, alleys and streets of the camp are not a secure place, especially with no street lights. Among all the residents, women are the most vulnerable and deserve special attention to the hardships they often face. Fighting that insecurity, ACTED erected solar powered lighting in strategic places all through the camp.

To help the residents, the organisation also trained individuals to become camp leadership for the communities. They followed information session to understand camp management concepts and be able to maintain safety on the IDP site – with special attention to women and children. This system creates a cohesive response to help supporting the displaced communities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.