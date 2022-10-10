Letter dated 10 October 2022 from the Chair of the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 751 (1992) concerning Somalia addressed to the President of the Security Council (S/2022/754) [EN/AR]

On behalf of the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 751 (1992) concerning Somalia, and in accordance with paragraph 41 of Security Council resolution 2607 (2021), I have the honour to transmit herewith the final report of the Panel of Experts on Somalia.

The Committee would appreciate it if the present letter and the report were brought to the attention of the members of the Security Council and issued as a document of the Council.

Letter dated 1 September 2022 from the Panel of Experts on Somalia addressed to the Chair of the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 751 (1992) concerning Somalia In accordance with paragraph 41 of Security Council resolution2607 (2021), we have the honour to transmit herewith the final report of the Panel of Experts on Somalia to be submitted to the Council by 15 October 2022.

Summary

Al-Shabaab remains the most immediate threat to the peace, security and stability of Somalia. Despite ongoing efforts by Somali and international forces to curb Al-Shabaab’s operational capacity, the group’s ability to carry out complex, asymmetric attacks in Somalia remains undiminished. In addition, Al-Shabaab’s cross-border offensives into Ethiopia and Kenya in 2022 underscore the group’s longstanding interest in expanding its external attack capabilities and highlights its regional ambitions. During the reporting period, Al-Shabaab continued to control large areas of central and southern Somalia and exert its influence even over areas where security forces are deployed, making it challenging for security forces to clear and hold towns under Al-Shabaab control. In this manner, Al-Shabaab retained its freedom of movement, allowing it to conduct ambushes and lay improvised explosive devices, hampering the deployment of public services and administration by the Federal Government of Somalia and federal member states.

Investigations by the Panel of Experts on Somalia into Al-Shabaab’s finances continue to build the international community’s understanding of the group’s revenue base, including diverse and myriad extortion methods across several sectors such as livestock and property. The Panel assesses that Al-Shabaab remains in a strong financial position, capable of sustaining its insurgency. Moreover, Al-Shabaab continues to showcase its ability to generate revenue and exert control over businesses and individuals in areas they do not physically control, especially in large urban centres like Mogadishu. This is enabled through threats of violence against individuals or communities, as well as a lack of persistent pressure applied against the group’s financial apparatus. The Panel has come across little reporting to suggest that the Federal Government of Somalia and its financial bodies have attempted to curb Al-Shabaab’s extortion strategy outside of traditional military operations by its security forces.

A biometric identification system has been put forward to tackle anti-moneylaundering and countering the financing of terrorism issues. Although this is a significant step in the right direction for improving know-your-customer systems, the absence of adequate monitoring, reporting and investigative capacities and practices will likely continue to stymie progress in the anti-money-laundering and combating the financing of terrorism sector. A holistic multi-agency approach to disrupting Al-Shabaab finances is needed.

Analysis of captured improvised explosive devices, weapons and ammunition from Al-Shabaab indicates that the group continues to have access to an uninterrupted illicit supply, as some of the ammunition captured was manufactured as recently as 2020. Identifying the exact origin and the chain of custody of those weapons and ammunition remains a challenge for the Panel as most of its requests for tracing were inconclusive and some of the items may have imitation markings and serial numbers. Smuggling from the sea via Puntland continues to be the only route identified by the Panel.

The Federal Government of Somalia continued to make progress in developing weapons and ammunition management processes though the operationalization of procedures for captured weapons from Al-Shabaab is still pending. Proper handling and analysis of captured weapons is critical for identifying risks of diversion and illicit smuggling networks necessary for developing potential disruption techniques.

Despite robust instruments within the Somalia arms embargo and implementation processes developed by the Committee in relation to the partial lifting of the embargo, the Panel continues to find indications of non-compliance by Member States involved in operations or training in Somalia.

Against the backdrop of a deepening humanitarian crisis, parties to the conflict in Somalia, notably Al-Shabaab, did not exert efforts to facilitate humanitarian operations. Most areas under Al-Shabaab’s control remain off-limits for humanitarians, while the group mobilized its propaganda machine to boast its own response to the drought and against international and local humanitarian relief actors in Somalia.

Civilians’ life and property came under constant attack, particularly when clashes among parties involved in the conflict in Somalia took place in civilian populated areas, as a result of relentless economic blockades imposed by Al-Shabaab in Bay and Bakool regions, and through the use of indiscriminate weapons. While Al-Shabaab continues to be responsible for the highest number of violations of international humanitarian law involving the targeting of civilians, incidents of international humanitarian law and human rights violations perpetrated by federal and regional security forces also occurred, particularly in Puntland and Galmudug. The Panel noted the lack of investigations into these violations. Child recruitment and abduction, specifically by Al-Shabaab, and other grave violations against children, including sexual violence, continue to constitute a distinctive feature of the conflict in Somalia.

The Panel recorded the first major export of charcoal from Somalia since 2018, in violation of the charcoal ban. Despite measures implemented by Member States with charcoal destination markets, as well as ongoing monitoring of the charcoal trade at sea by international actors, including the Combined Maritime Forces, Operation Atalanta of the European Union Naval Force, and the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC), gaps remain in the ability of the Federal Government of Somalia and federal member states to restrict large-scale exports of charcoal.