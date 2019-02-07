07 Feb 2019

Learning Summary – Livelihood support and peacebuilding in Somalia

Report
from Peace Direct
Published on 31 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.84 MB)

This learning summary highlights the main successes, challenges and lessons learned during a ‘Livelihood Support and Peacebuilding’ project conducted in Kismayo, Somalia, in the regional state of Jubaland. The work was supported by Peace Direct and implemented by our local partner the Social life and Agricultural Development Organisation (SADO) between December 2014 and December 2017. This learning summary is based on an independent evaluation conducted at the end of the project, and findings from internal monitoring by SADO, to assess the impact, efficiency and sustainability of the project, and to present lessons learned.

Two decades of protracted armed conflict in Somalia have had significant repercussions on the country, weakening institutions and state structures and exacerbating poverty and youth unemployment. With limited options for education and employment, young people remain potential recruits to various armed militia groups, including Al-Shabaab, Al-Qaeda affiliated extremist groups, and ISIS.

The Jubaland region has been one of the worst affected by the conflict in Somalia; with power struggles between clans and Al-Shabaab controlling Kismayo until 2012. Within this unpredictable and fast-moving context, SADO works to support local peacebuilding efforts in Kismayo, helping to build livelihoods, reduce poverty, and to help people from across clan divides find common ground.

The project, funded by the European Union, aimed to support vulnerable women and young people to learn life skills such as good citizenship and non-violence, and become peace promoters in their communities. To do this SADO provided vocational training, grants and job placements to women and young people. They also supported young people to develop their own income-generating activities, giving out business grants, providing business management training, and setting up a revolving loan fund.

