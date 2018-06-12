Knowledge, attitudes, practices and beliefs on Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDS) - Mogadishu, Somalia - 2017

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Study Background and Implementation Approach

The threat of militant attack remains predominant in Somalia. Militant groups have perpetrated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) attacks in Somalia for them to get access to fortified areas and civilians are reported to be the main casualties of these attacks; especially in Mogadishu.

In support of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM)’s efforts in dealing with IEDs and other explosive devices, the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) contracted Ipsos Limited to carry out a study, to assess the civilians’ Knowledge, Attitudes, Practices and Beliefs (KAPB) in Mogadishu and its periphery in Somalia.

A quantitative research approach was used in this study where face-to-face interviews were administered with civilians in randomly selected households. A sample of 500 households/ interviews was targeted of which 551 interviews were achieved through random selection of persons 12 years and above. Several challenges were experienced during the implementation processes including: the lack of recent census data in Somalia to inform the sample design processes; meaning that other data sources from reputable organizations were relied upon. We faced volatile security situations in the study districts, which often delayed the data collection.

Mitigation measures to overcome the challenges were however applied for the successful implementation of the study.

1.2 Study Findings

1.2.1 Demographic Information

We sought to understand how well versed the respondents were with the area they lived in and found out that 56% had lived in that district for half a year to about 4 years, while 42% had lived in the district for more than 5 years. There in terms of sampling, we ensured that we got a cross-section of civilians and 57% were female and 43% were male in terms of the gender categories. A significant proportion (50%) were aged between 18 and 30 years. There was low participation from those aged between 12 to 17 years however, as they only constituted 5% of those interviewed due to the random selection approach. In terms of the level of education, a significant portion (32%) indicating that they had completed college/university education, while an equally significant portion (31%) indicating that they had either no formal education or had only attended Madrassa/Koranic school. However, 21% of school going children in the selected households were not attending formal schools. A significant proportion of participants were both married and aged 31 years and above (55%) or single/ never married and aged 12 to 24 years (30%).