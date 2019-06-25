Kismayo Market Feasibility Study (March 2019)

INTRODUCTION

The interplay of protracted conflict and recurrent droughts has led to an increase in both scale and complexity of displacement in Somalia. According to United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), there are around 2.6 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Somalia1 . As a result, humanitarian needs have escalated particularly in those areas of the country hosting large IDP populations, such as Kismayo. REACH estimates that there are 133 IDP sites hosting 9,843 households in Kismayo District2 . Additionally, Kismayo is home to the largest number of Somali returnees from Kenya3 . This is following moves by the Kenyan Government to close Dadaab Refugee Complex, which hosts mostly Somali refugees, and the initiation of a voluntary repatriation process facilitated by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)4 .

It is within this context that the Somalia Cash Working Group (CWG), in partnership with REACH, conducted a market feasibility study in Kismayo mainly to understand household needs and preferences, and to evaluate vendor expansion capacity - ability to respond to increased demand for key commodities in case cash-based interventions are scaled up - in order to inform multi-purpose cash programming in the district.

This situation overview presents main findings from the study. Findings from household surveys are generalisable at 95% confidence level and a 8% margin of error whereas those from vendor interviews should be considered indicative.

METHODOLOGY

The study applied a quantitative methodology entailing primary data collection through household surveys and individual interviews with vendors. Household surveys targeted both non-displaced and displaced households in settlements in Kismayo town and its peripheries (within 10 kilometres of its boundaries). Using stratified cluster sampling, each population group was sampled for statistical representativeness at the settlement level, with a 95% confidence level and a 8% margin of error. Population estimates were extracted from WorldPop 2015 data5 cross-referenced with both OCHA's and REACH Detailed Site Assessment's (DSA) settlements and population data. On the other hand, vendor interviews targeted vendors selling food commodities, hygiene items, household non-food items (NFIs) and shelter materials that inform the Somalia minimum expenditure basket (see table 1). Using purposive sampling, vendors were sampled from the seven main markets (Yaasiin, Yare, Weyne, Mugdi, Kalkaal, Dalacaada and Via Afmadow) in Kismayo town, in order to provide a detailed picture of market capacity across the whole town. At least 25 vendors were targeted per market.

Data was collected by REACH enumerators using Open Data Kit (ODK) on mobile phones or tablet devices between 02 - 10 March 2019. A total of 454 household surveys and 175 vendor interviews were conducted. During analysis, data from household surveys was weighted based on population estimates in each settlement, when aggregating to the district level.

Findings have been triangulated with secondary data.