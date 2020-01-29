29 Jan 2020

Joint Statement on Galmudug

Report
from UN Assistance Mission in Somalia
Published on 28 Jan 2020 View Original

Mogadishu – Somalia’s international partners* are concerned about the developments in Galmudug State that have emerged during the final stage of the months-long effort towards forming a united and stable Galmudug Federal Member State through a reconciliation process and elections.

It is important that all the stakeholders remain focused on the need to participate in a process that will enjoy broad support and avoid the risk of instability and conflict. This will require an inclusive approach, forged through dialogue, and will require flexibility on all sides.

The partners recognize that significant efforts have been made in this regard over the past seven months. This has enabled agreements to be reached over the allocation of seats and we commend the willingness of communities to compromise and act in the greater interests of Galmudug state.

We call on all actors to remain engaged, to resolve their differences through dialogue, if necessary taking time to do so, and that they remain guided by the objective of a unified and stable Galmudug state and refrain from initiating alternative processes. We urge the leadership of Galmudug’s regional assembly, the presidential candidates, Ahlu Sunna Wal Jama'a, stakeholders gathered in Galkayo and representatives of the Federal Government that are witnessing the process to take an inclusive and transparent approach.

The partners call for the remaining steps of the electoral process to be taken in the same spirit of compromise that has yielded the progress witnessed so far, in order for Galmudug to achieve its full potential for the benefit of the people of Galmudug.

* African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Denmark, Djibouti, European Union, Finland, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Italy, Kenya, Netherlands, Norway, Sudan, Sweden, Turkey United Kingdom, United Nations and United States.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.