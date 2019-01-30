30 Jan 2019

Joint Press Statement: Federal Government of Somalia and the United Nations, 30 Jan 2019

Report
from United Nations, Government of Somalia, UN Assistance Mission in Somalia
Published on 30 Jan 2019 View Original

Mogadishu – H.E. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and H.E. Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire today welcomed the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo to Mogadishu.

They held open, cordial, and frank discussions while committing to strengthen the relationship between the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and the United Nations (UN).

The President, Prime Minister and the Under-Secretary-General discussed practical measures for the FGS and the United Nations to work more closely together for the benefit of all Somali people and to support Somalia’s state building and peacebuilding priorities.

The Under-Secretary-General also held a constructive dialogue with FGS Ministers and discussed how to enhance coordination between FGS ministries and the United Nations. She commended the FGS’ comprehensive reform agenda and expressed the strong support of the United Nations for implementation of the milestones set out in the FGS’ roadmaps on Inclusive Politics, Security and Justice, Economic Recovery, and Social Development.

The Prime Minister, for his part, underscored the FGS’ high regard for the work of the United Nations of which Somalia is a proud member, and emphasised Somalia’s commitment to its international obligations and membership. The Prime Minister also made emphasis on the UN’s critical role in Somalia and thanked the organisation for its contribution to Somalia’s path from conflict to stability and growth. The Somali leaders expressed their sympathy and solidarity with the United Nations in the wake of the attack on the UN compound on 1 January 2019. They reiterated their commitment to enhance the security and safety of UN personnel.

The Federal Government of Somalia and the United Nations look forward to deepening their long partnership to enable Somalia to continue to make progress towards a peaceful and prosperous future.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.