Joint Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment: Sool, Somalia - June-August 2020

CONTEXT

Somalia has been experiencing a multi-layered, complex, and protracted crisis over the past three decades. Insecurity and armed conflict continue to exacerbate the effects of periodic natural disasters and climate-driven shocks, such as droughts and flooding. Crops have been affected by large swarms of locusts in the region in late 2019 and again in 2020.

In addition, in March 2020, COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the country. This situation and the precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of the virus have likely further complicated the needs and capacities of affected communities as well as the ability of humanitarian agencies to respond to those needs. Somalia’s informal economy, based on remittances, foreign imports and agriculture, has been heavily impacted by COVID-19.

Thus, there is a pressing need for an integrated and harmonised humanitarian response plan to continue support and interventions that address these complex impacts and an imperative for continued nationally-representative needs assessments to provide the required evidence base for such response planning. To this end, REACH supported the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) with conducting the fourth Joint Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment (JMCNA).