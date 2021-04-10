Joint Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment - Banadir, Somalia (June-August 2020)

CONTEXT

Somalia has been experiencing a multi-layered, complex, and protracted crisis over the past three decades. Insecurity and armed conflict continue to exacerbate the effects of periodic natural disasters and climate-driven shocks, such as droughts and flooding. Crops have been affected by large swarms of locusts in the region in late 2019 and again in 20201 . In addition, in March 2020, COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the country. This situation and the precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of the virus have likely further complicated the needs and capacities of affected communities as well as the ability of humanitarian agencies to respond to those needs. Somalia’s informal economy, based on remittances, foreign imports and agriculture, has been heavily impacted by COVID-192 .

Thus, there is a pressing need for an integrated and harmonised humanitarian response plan to continue support and interventions that address these complex impacts and an imperative for continued nationally-representative needs assessments to provide the required evidence base for such response planning. To this end, REACH supported the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) with conducting the fourth Joint Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment (JMCNA).

METHODOLOGY

Data was collected between 13 June and 6 August 2020 by means of a household-level survey. The survey tool was designed in close collaboration with representatives from the Assessment Working Group (AWG), OCHA, the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG) and all humanitarian clusters active in Somalia, who supported the development of key indicators. Households were selected through a nonprobability quota sampling approach; secondary data was used to draw the sampling frames for the displaced and non-displaced population strata. The household survey was administered remotely through phone calls to prevent any risks associated with in-person data collection during COVID-19. Due to the remote data collection and adapted sampling methods, findings cannot be generalised with a known level of precision and should be considered indicative.

This factsheet presents the key multi-sectoral and sectoral findings of the JMCNA through various composite indicators (e.g. the Multi-Sector Needs Index, Living Standard Gaps (LSGs), Capacity Gaps (CGs)). Please find a detailed description of the methodology in the annexes.