Joint Assessment for Identification of Nutrition services Gap in Daynile IDP Camps

1. Background.

Daynile District host the largest internal displaced population in the country, estimated at around 175 IDP camps (source CCCM). Displacement in Somalia is coursed by multiple factors, mainly recurrent drought, conflicts triggered by political unrest in many parts of the country, floods and diseases outbreaks. Daynile is the destination point for the vast majority of the displaced people from Lower Shebelle, Middle Shebelle, and Bay regions of south central Somalia. Majority of the displaced people in Daynile lives in overcrowded makeshift shelter along Garasbaley and Daynile district. However, the stretching from km8 to KM 16 where services provided by humanitarian agencies are overstretched as the drought situation is worsening and new facilities flee from conflicts between the government forces and AMISOM in one side against Alshabab continue to join the settlement every day and the available resources are limited compared to the needs. With this, the IDP population in Daynile has grown significantly due to the new influx, worsening food security conditions and limited access to clean water, which has let to outbreaks of acute watery diarrheal (AWD/Cholera in many areas.

2. Purpose of the Assessment

• To identify nutrition services gaps in Daynile IDP camps

• Field visit for partners fixed and outreach OTP and TSFP sites with Active PD/FLA from UNICEF and WFP in the Daynile IDP camps as well as organizations with other funding for treatment of acute malnutrition.

• Further discussion about the general nutrition services provision and gaps identified by DHMTs in Daynile.