Japan Contributes to Explosive Hazard Management in Somalia

Mogadishu, 23 July 2020 - Explosive hazards continue to have a detrimental impact on peacebuilding and state-building in Somalia. Over the past years, extremist groups have continued to use improvised explosive devices (IEDs) as the preferred weapon targeting AMISOM and Somali Security Forces. In addition, indirect fire, explosive remnants of war (ERW), and legacy mines from the civil war continue to endanger the lives of the security forces and civilian population.

The Government of Japan has renewed its commitment to promote human security and stability in Somalia by contributing over two hundred thousand USD to the United Nations Voluntary Trust Fund for Assistance in Mine Action. This important contribution will enable the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) to reduce the threat posed by explosive hazards and contribute to establishing a safe, secure and peaceful Somalia. Over the past decade, Japan contributed USD 15 million to mine action in Somalia.

The generous contribution from the Government of Japan will assist in enhancing the humanitarian mine action sector as well as the provision of additional training to the Somali Police Force to undertake clearance and mitigate the threat of IEDs.

According to the Embassy of Japan in Kenya, “the Japanese government supports UNMAS’ efforts which strengthens the Somali government’s organizational and technical capacity to cope with internal insecurity. We hope this activity will contribute to national and social security in Somalia".

“We are very grateful to the Government of Japan for their on-going support to the work UNMAS is undertaking in Somalia in cooperation with the Federal Government of Somalia,” explained Ms. Qurat-ul-Ain Sadozai, the UNMAS in Somalia Programme Director. “UNMAS appreciates Japan’s continuous commitment to support humanitarian mine action sector in Somalia. The contribution will be a significant step forward in reducing the explosive hazard threat in the country”.

