Italian Government contributes 2.4 million Euro to Somalia to support national governance, youth employment and aid delivery

20 June 2018, Mogadishu. The Italian Government has this week contributed 2.4 million Euro to Somalia under a United Nations (UN) Multi-Partner Trust Fund (MPTF) agreement. The funding will support national governance and youth employment programmes which are led by the Somali Government with the support of the United Nations, as well as a UN supported programme which builds the capacity of the Government to deliver aid to Somali people.

The agreement was signed during an event to celebrate Italy’s Republic day in Mogadishu. The document was signed by the Italian Ambassador to Somalia, Mr. Carlo Campanile, the Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Mahdi Mohamed Guled and acting United Nations Resident Coordinator for Somalia and United Nations Development Programme Country Director, Mr. George Conway.

The Italian contribution is part of the Italian Government’s strategy of empowering national Somali infrastructure and governance programmes, under the development and reconstruction plan for Somalia. Under this a further contribution of 3.3 million Euro to increase access to justice and rule of law in the East African country will be signed in the near future with Somali authorities.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Mahdi Guled, thanked the Italian Government for their continued support of Somalia. “This is clearly a manifestation of the Italian commitment to supporting the Somali people. Italy has been a longstanding friend of Somalia. The support will help important areas for development in this country, in infrastructure, youth employment, job creation, and in justice,” he said.

The Italian Ambassador, Mr. Carlo Campanile said: “The Italian cooperation and Development Agency considers job creation policies as an essential tool to promote social peace and stabilization, and as key to fostering human development and raising hope for the younger generation. Job creation, social protection, rights at work and social dialogue represent the main elements of the new 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

Mr. George Conway, Country Director of the United Nations Development Programme and acting Resident Coordinator for Somalia, said the contribution and anticipated rule of law contribution to the MPTF platform was very welcome: “This funding supports the Federal Government to work with its partners to channel aid in more effective ways so it impacts in the best possible ways on Somali citizens, and to create employment opportunities for the young people in Somalia.”

“The additional contributions for the rule of law sector the Ambassador mentioned will also help to increase access to justice for Somali citizens, which is fundamental to the peacebuilding and state building process,” he added.

The UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund is a key platform for the international community to deliver coordinated, cost effective support to Somalia. The platform provides support for development and resilience programmes which are led by the Somali Government under its National Development Plan, with the support of the UN and international partners. The fund allows multiple development partners to deliver support to the Somali Government simultaneously.

