The Italian Cooperation services dispatches humanitarian aid to Somalia

To respond to the humanitarian emergency provoked by flooding in the Hir-Shabelle, Jubaland and South-West States in Somalia, the Foreign Ministry arranged for a humanitarian flight from the Italian Cooperation service, which took off yesterday evening for Mogadishu Airport from the United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot in Brindisi carrying a 22-tonne load of emergency relief supplies and shelters (tents, hygiene kits, blankets, power generators) and medical kits against cholera. The shipment is aimed to support the assistance activities provided by the World Food Program (WFP) to the population affected.