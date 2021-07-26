IOM Somalia Strategic Plan 2019-2021

INTRODUCTION

IOM IN SOMALIA

Established in 2006, IOM Somalia has set a strong record on the delivery of frontline services to crisis-affected populations, while steadily developing models and partnerships for longer term recovery and migration governance. The Mission currently manages an annual budget of USD 50 million with a staff of 381, a main office in Mogadishu, and field offices in Kismayo, Baidoa, Hargeisa, Bossaso, Dhobley, Doolow and Garowe, as well as the Nairobi Support Office in Kenya.

IOM Somalia falls under the Organization’s Regional Office for East and Horn of Africa in Nairobi and supports the regional goal to contribute to effective, flexible and comprehensive migration management solutions, in partnership with states, regional institutions, international agencies, communities and migrants.

Somalia’s protracted crisis calls loudly for adoption of the New Way of Working. As agreed at the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, IOM is committed to meeting humanitarian needs and, at the same time, reducing risk and vulnerabilities with a long-term view to ending humanitarian needs. Pursuant to the New Way of Working, IOM Somalia will reinforce partnerships with the Government, NGOs and CSOs based on its comparative advantage and shared principles, strengthen local capacities and work with multiyear timeframes to achieve collective outcomes.

In preparing the 2019-2021 strategy , IOM Somalia concentrated on the intersection between what the country requires and what IOM is best-positioned to deliver, in line with national priorities and, drawing from its institutional expertise. The Strategic Plan closely aligns with the following key frameworks:

• National Development Plan (NDP)

• United Nations Strategic Framework Somalia 2017-2020 (UNSF)

• Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP)

• Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) framework

• Wadajir National Framework for Local Governance

• Community Recovery and Extension of State Authority/ Accountability (CRESTA/A) framework

• Recovery and Resilience Framework