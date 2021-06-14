IOM Somalia | Recovery and Durable Solutions Quarterly Update (Q1) | January - March 2021

The Recovery and Durable Solutions (RDS) Unit promotes durable solutions to displacement for IDPs and returnees, and works to prevent displacement in conflict prone areas through community stabilization and early recovery activities. RDS programmes are guided by the Midnimo methodology: a governmentled, community-driven approach that aims to build capacity and accountability of governance structures to lead on solutions, and provide (re)integration support to Displacement Affected Communities (DACs) whilst supporting locally led, participatory processes that promote intra- and inter- community cohesion, peace, and ownership.

PROGRAMME HIGHLIGHTS

For the first quarter of 2021, RDS programming continued to provide support to displacement-affected communities, reaching 127,501 individuals through durable solutions and community stabilization activities. Overall, nine public infrastructure projects were completed, enhancing security and social cohesion through strengthened basic service provision, creation of inclusive community spaces, support for access to information, construction and improvement of road and water infrastructure improved access for vulnerable IDP and host communities in major urban cities, such as Mogadishu and Baidoa, and fragile, recently recovered and rural areas.

In 2021, RDS continued to support the Somali Government partners in their battle against the spread of COVID-19 through awareness raising campaigns and health, water, sanitation and hygiene projects, reaching 21,148 individuals in the target locations. In conjunction with the COVID-19 response, IOM, through the Danwadaag Durable Solutions Consortium and in collaboration with IOM Preparedness and Response Division, improved access to clean water in IDP communities at the Heliwa site in Mogadishu by constructing a borehole, water kiosks, and two holding tanks. The project was guided by a hydrogeological survey that was conducted last year. As part of durable solutions and community stabilization programming, IOM provided short-term economic opportunities for 729 beneficiaries through the construction projects and COVID19 awareness raising initiatives.

In September 2019, under the UN Peacebuilding Fund supported Midnimo II project, IOM RDS facilitated communitybased planning process in the Hobyo district of Galmudug State where the community together with the government to set community priorities. In response to the community’s priorities that emerged through the participatory process, IOM rehabilitated the local community centre to promote livelihoods activities in Hobyo. The project was completed in January and specifically addressed the needs of youth across different clans and socioeconomic groups. The project included a sports field and facilities for skills training. The Midnimo II project closed on 13 January 2021.