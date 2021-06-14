IOM Somalia Preparedness and Response Division (PRD): Shelter and Non-Food Items (S/NFI) 2020 Year in review

S/NFI NEEDS IN SOMALIA

In Somalia the need for shelter and non-food items (SNFI) is very high due to the extent of displacement and climate-related destruction – this is especially the case in IDP sites where many IDP households (HHs) live in buuls (makeshift shelters). Oftentimes, these makeshift shelters do not provide adequate privacy and protection against weather elements, whilst a lack of tenure security, random evictions and vulnerability to fires further exacerbate the shelter needs of IDPs. These trends continue to grow exponentially. In 2019, the total Population in Need (PiN) for the Shelter Cluster was 2.2 million Somalis; in 2020 there was a 47% increase to 3.16 million, including 1.7 million IDPs. Shelter is the first priority need of 54% of the overall population, and 60% of IDPs.