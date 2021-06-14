Somalia
IOM Somalia Preparedness and Response Division (PRD): Reporting period Q3 (July-September 2020)
Attachments
IOM Somalia’s Preparedness and Response Division (PRD) oversees timely, integrated and effective interventions that are designed to aid and empower displaced populations and their host communities in emergencies. Through a broad range of programmes, coordination with partners and substantial field presence, IOM is able to cater to specific needs of the affected populations through multisectoral programmes across Somalia.
