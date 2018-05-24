IOM Somalia Monthly Update #3, March 2018

Somalia continues to be characterized by migration flows, with internal displacement and irregular migration constituting major challenges. While the risk of famine in Somalia has declined, humanitarian needs remain at critical levels. An estimated 5.4 million people are in need of assistance, 2.1 million are internally displaced, and 1.2 million children are projected to be malnourished.

The 2018 Gu season is forecasted to be normal to below normal; however, given current conditions, humanitarian assistance must be sustained. Somalia has taken critical steps towards making progress in state building and mitigating the impacts of natural and human-made shocks and these gains must be protected.

Furthermore, Somalia is a key source, transit and, to some extent, destination country for irregular migratory flows due to porous borders, including one of the largest sea borders in Africa. This continues to represent a migration management challenge for recently federalized border authorities. Every year, the thousands of Somalis who make hazardous journeys along regional migration routes are exposed to severe protection risks.

To address overall migration challenges in Somalia, IOM closely works with the Federal Government of Somalia, regional authorities, the UN, donor governments and civil society by implementing the programmes through three pillars:

(1) Preparedness and humanitarian response;

(2) Long term recovery and durable solutions and,

(3) Migration governance and development.

Since 2006, IOM has set a strong record on delivery of frontline services to crisis-affected populations, while steadily developing models and partnerships for longer term recovery and migration governance. With over 300 staff, IOM Somalia comprises of a main office in Mogadishu and field offices in Kismayo, Baidoa, Hargeisa, Bossaso, Dhobley, Doolow and Garowe, as well as the Nairobi Support Office in Kenya. IOM Somalia is expanding its overall presence in Somalia with the ongoing construction of an office space in Mogadishu International Airport (MIA) which is expected to be operational within 2018.