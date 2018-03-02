IOM Somalia Monthly Update #1, January 2018

Situation Overview

While the risk of famine in Somalia has declined, humanitarian needs remain at critical levels. An estimated 5.4 million people are in need of assistance, 2.1 million are internally displaced, and 1.2 million children are projected to be malnourished.

The 2018 Gu season is forecasted to be normal to below normal; however, given current conditions, humanitarian assistance must be sustained. Somalia has taken critical steps towards making progress in state building and mitigating the impacts of natural and human-made shocks and these gains must be protected. IOM continues its efforts at the humanitarian-development nexus, meeting humanitarian needs while reducing risk and vulnerabilities and increasing resilience.