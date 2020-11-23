IOM Somalia External Updates, September & October 2020

To address overall migration challenges in Somalia, IOM works closely with the Federal Government of Somalia, regional authorities, the UN, donor governments and civil society by implementing programmes through three pillars: (1) Preparedness and humanitarian response; (2) Long term recovery and durable solutions; and, (3) Migration governance and development. Since 2006, IOM has delivered frontline services to crisis-affected populations, while steadily developing models and partner¬ships for longer term recovery and migration governance. With over 450 staff, IOM Somalia operates from it’s main office in Mogadishu, seven field offices and eight satellite offices, as well as the Nairobi Support Office in Kenya.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The humanitarian crisis in Somalia, characterized by both natural and man-made factors, is one of the most complex and longstanding emergencies in the world. Due to decades of poverty, marginalization, armed violence, insecurity, political instability, natural hazards and lack of development, the humanitarian situation remains critical in the country. Recurrent natural disasters have been devastating for Somali communities and continue to drive displacement, while ongoing conflict impacts protection and human rights, reduce resilience and hinder access to basic services.

Somalia continues to be impacted by the triple threat of COVID-19, seasonal floods and desert locusts. COVID-19 continues to spread, infecting over 4,300 people by the end of October. In 2020 alone, more than 1.6 million people have been affected by floods, including 840,000 people being displaced. The Deyr rains (October to December) affected over 73,000 people, including 13,000 people being displaced by the floods. The rains destroyed farmland, roads and other infrastructures. The rains also provided a breeding ground for the desert locusts in Somaliland, Puntland and Galmudug. In these regions, around 685,000 people have been affected, with 2.1 million people expected to face acute food insecurity later this year.