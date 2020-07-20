IOM Somalia External Updates, March & April 2020

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

The humanitarian crisis in Somalia, characterized by both natural and man-made factors, is one of the most complex and longstanding emergencies in the world. Due to decades of poverty, marginalization, armed violence, insecurity, political instability, natural hazards and lack of development, the humanitarian situation remains critical in the country.

Prolonged drought conditions have been devastating for Somali communities and continue to drive displacement, while ongoing conflict impacts protection and human rights, reduce resilience and hinder access to basic services. In March and April, Somalia continued to face the locust crisis, as the locust swarms continued to grow and spread in the country. Furthermore, flash and riverine flooding, caused by heavy Gu rains in Somalia and the Ethiopian highlands caused high water levels in the Juba and Shabelle river and affected 1.1 million people, displacing 415,000 people. On 16 March, the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Somalia. Read IOM's weekly COVID-19 Updates published in March and April here.