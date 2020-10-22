IOM Somalia External Updates, July & August 2020

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The humanitarian crisis in Somalia, characterized by both natural and man-made factors, is one of the most complex and longstanding emergencies in the world. Due to decades of poverty, marginalization, armed violence, insecurity, political instability, natural hazards and lack of development, the humanitarian situation remains critical in the country. Recurrent natural disasters have been devastating for Somali communities and continue to drive displacement, while ongoing conflict impacts protection and human rights, reduce resilience and hinder access to basic services.

Somalia is impacted by the triple threat of COVID-19, seasonal floods and desert locusts. COVID-19 continues to spread, infecting over 3,500 people by the end of August. In 2020, more than 885,000 people were displaced, of which more than 627,000 people were displaced because of floods. The rains also provided a breeding ground for the desert locusts in Somaliland, Puntland and Galmudug. The locusts are likely to continue spreading during the upcoming months.