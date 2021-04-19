IOM Somalia External Updates, January & February 2021

To address overall migration challenges in Somalia, IOM works closely with the Federal Government of Somalia, regional authorities, the UN, donor governments and civil society by implementing programmes through three pillars: (1) Preparedness and humanitarian response; (2) Long term recovery and durable solutions; and, (3) Migration governance and development. Since 2006, IOM has delivered frontline services to crisis-affected populations, while steadily developing models and partnerships for longer term recovery and migration governance. With over 450 staff, IOM Somalia operates from it’s main office in Mogadishu, seven field offices and eight satellite offices, as well as the Nairobi Support Office in Kenya.