IOM Somalia COVID-19 Preparedness and Response - The Year in Review (March - December 2020)
“Despite the challenges we faced in 2020, IOM remains committed to supporting the Somali people alongside the Federal Government of Somalia in responding to and scaling up COVID-19 recovery efforts.” Richard Danziger, IOM’s Somalia Chief of Mission
The humanitarian crisis in Somalia, characterized by both natural and human-made factors, is one of the most complex and longstanding emergencies in the world. The COVID-19 pandemic was an additional challenge in this already fragile context where it further hindered access to basic services, leaving the population highly vulnerable.
Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Somalia on 16 March 2020, IOM scaled-up its efforts to support the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) National Response Plan for COVID-19 in 2020.
To ensure that Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), migrants, communities in hard-to-reach locations, returnees and vulnerable populations were assisted, IOM built its response on existing partnerships with relevant actors across Somalia to address cross-cutting humanitarian and development needs through expansion of its programmes designed to engage directly with communities.
