IOM Somalia COVID-19 Preparedness and Response - Mission Update #7 (3 - 9 May 2020)

Situation Overview

The humanitarian crisis in Somalia, characterized by both natural and man-made factors, is one of the most complex and longstanding emergencies in the world.

Somalia is currently facing Locust crisis, whilst simultaneously entered the Gu rainy season, with increased rainfall being observed, causing floods across Somalia. With 2.6 million displaced persons, COVID-19 poses an additional challenge in already fragile context where it may further hinder access to basic services, leaving the population highly vulnerable.

As a key source, transit and, to some extent, destination country for migratory flows, Somalia continues to have an influx of migrants from neighboring countries through irregular migration routes, especially from Ethiopia. The Assisted Voluntary Returns from Yemen have been suspended with the closure of seaports along the Somali coastline, which may increase the number of spontaneous returns. Similarly, with the border closures, vulnerable Ethiopian migrants who may wish to return home are now stranded in Somalia. Due to misinformation that migrants are the carriers of virus, there are signs of increasing stigma of Ethiopian migrants in Somalia.

Recognizing that mobility is a determinant of health and risk exposure, there is a need to urgently adopt innovative, systematic, multisectoral and inclusive responses to mitigate, prepare for and respond to COVID-19 amongst the migrant population.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Somalia is increasing rapidly. As of 10 May, Somalia has confirmed 1,054 COVID-19 cases in the country, 51 reported fatalities and 118 recovered cases. The majority of the new cases are through community transmission.