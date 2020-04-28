IOM Somalia COVID-19 Preparedness and Response - Mission Update #5 (19 April - 25 April 2020)

Situation Overview

The humanitarian crisis in Somalia, characterized by both natural and man-made factors, is one of the most complex and longstanding emergencies in the world.

Somalia is currently facing Locust crisis, whilst simultaneously entered the Gu rainy season. With 2.6 million displaced persons, COVID-19 poses an additional challenge in already fragile context where it may further hinder access to basic services, leaving the population highly vulnerable.

As a key source, transit and, to some extent, destination country for migratory flows, Somalia continues to have an influx of migrants from neighboring countries through irregular migration routes, especially from Ethiopia. The Assisted Voluntary Returns from Yemen have been suspended with the closure of seaports along the Somali coastline, which may increase the number of spontaneous returns. Similarly, with the border closures, vulnerable Ethiopian migrants who may wish to return home are now stranded in Somalia. Due to misinformation that migrants are the carriers of virus, there are signs of increasing stigma of Ethiopian migrants in Somalia. Recognizing that mobility is a determinant of health and risk exposure, there is a need to urgently adopt innovative, systematic, multisectoral and inclusive responses to mitigate, prepare for and respond to COVID-19 amongst the migrant population.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Somalia are increasing rapidly. As of 25 April 2020, Somalia has confirmed 390 COVID-19 cases (286 male, 104 female) in the country, 18 reported fatalities and 10 recovered cases. Most of the cases are reported in Mogadishu and includes at least 15 health workers. One case was reported in an IDP site in Kismayo. The Ministry of Health and WHO confirmed that most of the patients have no travel history outside Somalia. Testing is currently available in Mogadishu, Hargeisa and Garowe, however capacity to trace and test more cases is limited, partly due to a lack of equipment, isolation and treatment facilities.