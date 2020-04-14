IOM Somalia COVID-19 Preparedness and Response - Mission Update #3 (3 April - 11 April 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The humanitarian crisis in Somalia, characterized by both natural and man-made factors, is one of the most complex and longstanding emergencies in the world. Somalia is currently facing Locust crisis, whilst simultaneously preparing for the Gu raining season. With 2.6 million displaced persons, COVID-19 poses an additional challenge in already fragile context where it may further hinder access to basic services, leaving the population highly vulnerable.

As a key source, transit and, to some extent, destination country for migratory flows, Somalia continues to have an influx of migrants from neighboring countries through irregular migration routes, especially from Ethiopia and migrant returnees coming from Yemen. The Assisted Voluntary Returns from Yemen have been suspended with the closure of seaports along the Somali coastline, which may increase the number of spontaneous returns. As such, the dangers of being dropped at sea before reaching the shorelines by smugglers may increase for the migrants, but also the potential of stigma by host communities should the COVID-19 outbreak happens in areas of return. Similarly, with the border closures, vulnerable Ethiopian migrants who may wish to return home are now stranded in Somalia. Recognizing that mobility is a determinant of health and risk exposure, there is a need to urgently adopt innovative, systematic, multisectoral and inclusive response to mitigate, prepare for and respond to COVID-19 amongst the migrant population.

As of 11 April 2020, Somalia has 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases (19 male and 2 female) in the country, 1 reported fatality and 1 recovered case. Some of the confirmed cases do not have any travel history outside the country, which could indicate local transmission of the virus. Since 9 April, COVID-19 tests are done at the National Laboratory in Mogadishu. Restriction, particularly on flights, are affecting import of goods, which could affect humanitarian operations. The UN launched a website with all measures and up-to-date information about the COVID-19 Response in Somalia.