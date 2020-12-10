IOM Somalia COVID-19 Preparedness and Response - Mission Update #28 (22 November - 5 December 2020)

The humanitarian crisis in Somalia, characterized by both natural and man-made factors, is one of the most complex and longstanding emergencies in the world.

Somalia is currently facing a desert locust crisis, affecting mainly northern and central regions with potential further expansion to southern Somalia, and categorized at the highest threat level, “dangerous”. Moreover, over 100,000 people in Bari region are in need of humanitarian assistance as they were affected by the Cyclone Gati. With 2.6 million individuals still displaced in Somalia, COVID-19 continues to pose an additional challenge in already fragile context where it may further hinder access to basic services, leaving the population highly vulnerable. Moreover, the communities living in the riverine areas along Juba and Shabelle rivers are at high risk of flooding.

As a key source, transit and, to some extent, destination country for migration, Somalia continues to have an influx of migrants from neighboring countries, especially from Ethiopia. Though restriction of mobility has been mostly lifted across the migration route, the economic impact of COVID-19 is becoming apparent. Some migrants have been reported to stay longer in transit, as there are less opportunities for employment to make sufficient funds to continue their journey. In addition to continued mitigation efforts, IOM and other partners are assessing the overall socio-economic impact of COVID-19 and working towards addressing the impact through various programmes and projects. Somalia confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in Mogadishu on 16 March 2020. As of 5 December, Somalia has 4,525 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, 121 reported fatalities and 3,529 recovered cases.