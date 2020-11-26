IOM Somalia COVID-19 Preparedness and Response - Mission Update #27 (8 November - 21 November 2020)

The humanitarian crisis in Somalia, characterized by both natural and man-made factors, is one of the most complex and longstanding emergencies in the world.

Somalia is currently facing a desert locust crisis, affecting mainly northern and central regions with potential further expansion to southern Somalia, and categorized at the highest threat level, “dangerous”. Moreover, the Deyr rainy season has started with moderate to significantly heavy rains reported in South West State, Puntland and central regions of Hiraan, Bakool, Galgaduud, Mudug, Nugaal and southern areas of Sool region. The communities living in the riverine areas along Juba and Shabelle rivers are at high risk of flooding. With 2.6 million individuals still displaced in Somalia, COVID-19 continues to pose an additional challenge in already fragile context where it may further hinder access to basic services, leaving the population highly vulnerable.

As a key source, transit and, to some extent, destination country for migration, Somalia continues to have an influx of migrants from neighboring countries, especially from Ethiopia. Hundreds of migrants are stranded in Bossaso, Puntland as a result of border and sea-crossing closures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. IOM data shows that migration along the Eastern route is still taking place despite the new border restrictions in the region, with a significant increase of new incoming and outgoing movements in the last month. Recognizing that mobility is a determinant of health and risk exposure, there is a need to urgently adopt innovative, systematic, multisectoral and inclusive responses to mitigate, prepare for and respond to COVID-19 amongst the migrant population.

Somalia confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in Mogadishu on 16 March 2020. As of 21 November, Somalia has 4,445 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, 113 reported fatalities and 3,412 recovered cases.