IOM Somalia COVID-19 Preparedness and Response - Mission Update #21 (16 - 29 August 2020)

3,310 CONFIRMED CASES As of 31 August

93 FATALITIES As of 31 August

2.6 million DISPLACED PERSONS

The humanitarian crisis in Somalia, characterized by both natural and man-made factors, is one of the most complex and longstanding emergencies in the world.

Somalia is currently facing a desert locust crisis, mainly in northern and central regions, with potential further expansion to southern Somalia, therefore categorized at the highest threat level, “dangerous”. Moreover, this year’s Gu rainy season has contaminated water sources leading to a recent cholera outbreak in southern and central regions, and simultaneously displacing over 400,000 people in 23 districts. With 2.6 million displaced persons, COVID-19 continues to pose an additional challenge in already fragile context where it may further hinder access to basic services, leaving the population highly vulnerable.

As a key source, transit and, to some extent, destination country for migratory flows,

Somalia continues to have an influx of migrants from neighboring countries through irregular migration routes, especially from Ethiopia. Hundreds of migrants are stranded in Bossaso as a result of border and sea-crossing closures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. IOM data shows that migration in the Eastern route is still taking place despite the new border restrictions in the region, with a significant increase of new departures in Bossaso during the last month. Recognizing that mobility is a determinant of health and risk exposure, there is a need to urgently adopt innovative, systematic, multisectoral and inclusive responses to mitigate, prepare for and respond to COVID-19 amongst the migrant population.

As of 31 August, Somalia has confirmed 3,310 COVID-19 cases in the country, 93 reported fatalities and 2,479 recovered cases.